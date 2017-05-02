SEVERE WEATHER: Forecast Latest | Storm DamageAlerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Chicken And Egg Rescued From Bridge

May 2, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Chicken, egg, McKeesport, Rescue, Sable Kennel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You know how the joke goes, what came first, the chicken or the egg? Well residents in McKeesport found out the answer Tuesday morning.

Turns out the answer? Both.

A chicken, and her egg, had to be rescued from the McKeesport – Duquesne Bridge during the Tuesday morning commute.

chicken photo 2 Chicken And Egg Rescued From Bridge

Photo Credit: Sable Kennel

McKeesport Police were called to help direct traffic and watch over the hen while a local kennel official could rescue it.

The hen is now at the Sabele Kennel.

chicken photo 1 Chicken And Egg Rescued From Bridge

Photo Credit: Sable Kennel

If you are the owner, or have information on the owner call the Sable Kennel during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 412-660-2350.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch