Chicken And Egg Rescued From Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You know how the joke goes, what came first, the chicken or the egg? Well residents in McKeesport found out the answer Tuesday morning.
Turns out the answer? Both.
A chicken, and her egg, had to be rescued from the McKeesport – Duquesne Bridge during the Tuesday morning commute.
McKeesport Police were called to help direct traffic and watch over the hen while a local kennel official could rescue it.
The hen is now at the Sabele Kennel.
If you are the owner, or have information on the owner call the Sable Kennel during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 412-660-2350.