Report: Niskanen Won’t Face Hearing For Crosby Hit

By: Casey Shea May 2, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Matt Niskanen, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Shea-ved Ice, Sidney Crosby, Stanley Cup Playoffs, Washington Capitals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It appears Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen will escape further punishment for cross-checking Sidney Crosby in the head.

According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, Niskanen will not have a disciplinary hearing for the hit that earned him a five-minute major and game misconduct.

The incident happened early in the first period as Crosby drove to the net. First, Alex Ovechkin slashed Crosby in the shoulder area and the follow-through caught the Penguins’ captain in the head. Additionally, their skates came together. The result of all the contact caused Crosby to lose control.

As he was leaning back and possibly about to fall to the ice, Niskanen met him with a cross-check to the face. It’s debatable whether or not it was intentional because the whole sequence happened very fast.

Regardless of intent, it was a brutal hit and the call on the ice was warranted.

Crosby remained down on the ice for a brief period of time before he was helped to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

After the game, the Penguins only said he would be evaluated overnight.

The Penguins lost the game 3-2 in overtime, but still lead the series 2-1.

