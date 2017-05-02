SEVERE WEATHER: Forecast Latest | Storm DamageAlerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Mom On Mission To Find Drug Dealer Who Sold Daughter Fatal Dose Of Heroin

May 2, 2017 12:31 AM By Kym Gable
Filed Under: Heroin, Kym Gable, Marley Fisher, Opioid Crisis, Overdose, Point State Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local mother is on a mission to find the person she calls a “killer.”

Marley Fisher, 28, died of a heroin overdose on April 8. Her body was found inside a bathroom at Point State Park.

Her mother, Jeanna, acknowledges her daughter was an addict, but she also wants the drug dealer held responsible and the case officially categorized as a homicide.

She has started a campaign, through social media and with flyers, to track down the person who sold her daughter that fatal dose. Her goal is to piece together the final days and hours of Marley’s life.

“She’s … a homicide, so there is a drug dealer that’s considered a murderer,” Fisher told KDKA’s Kym Gable. “I may have found him. If I did, then homicide can take it over from there.”

Strangers continue to post clues on Facebook and email information about Marley, fueling a mother’s mission of undying love.

“I may not find anything. I may do this for years and not find anything. But at least I tried,” Jeanna said.

