Man Surrenders After Hours-Long Standoff In Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Beaver County Monday night.
According to police, the incident started around 3:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of 43rd Street in Pulaski Township.
Police were initially called to the home for a report of a man with a handgun firing several shots from the porch.
When officers arrived, they found a woman running from the home. She told police Benjamin Cook had been holding her against her will for hours. She also said when she tried to call for help, he ripped the phone out of her hands and broke it. At that point, Cook allegedly began assaulting the woman.
The woman was able to make her way to the basement, when she heard one gunshot. After a few minutes passed, she heard an additional eight gunshots.
Eventually, Cook surrendered to police.
