Tree Comes Down On Car & School Bus, Blocks Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high winds are causing damage across the area today, with reports of downed trees all across the area.

A tree came down, blocking a busy road in Squirrel Hill this afternoon after hitting a vehicle and at least one school bus.

The large tree fell along Shady Avenue, across from The Children’s Institute.

#BREAKING – this tree came down on this car & this school bus on Shady Ave. in Squirrel Hill! Miraculously nobody was hurt! pic.twitter.com/zUMpoAvJVK — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) May 2, 2017

No children were on the bus to the time.

A bus driver was inside the parked school bus waiting for a student when the tree came down, and a man was also inside the car. But no one was hurt.

However, some downed power lines are also lying across the road and preventing people from safely leaving The Children’s Institute.

Elsewhere in the city, a large tree fell at the intersection of Christmas Way and Chambers Way in Greefield. It landed in the property of the Squirrel Hill Christian Church. There’s no word yet on if anyone was injured.

A tree also fell onto Route 65 in Glen Osborne Borough, closing the road between McKnown Lane and Hazel Lane around 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured, but traffic had to be detoured around the area.

Over in Beaver County, emergency officials say the high winds have brought down a number of trees there, too. There have been no injuries, but there is property damage.

One large tree came down in a parking lot on Sheffield Avenue in Aliquippa.

