2 Abandoned Alligators Rescued From Home In The City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two alligators that were abandoned in a Pittsburgh home have a place to stay for the time being, but where they wind up next is still a mystery.

The alligators were removed by Animal Control from a home in the Hays neighborhood. It turns out, a tenant had moved and left the gators behind.

Now, they have a new home at Humane Animal Rescue and, believe it or not, this isn’t the first time they have taken in alligators.

“One day its alligators, the next day it’s 150 birds, so it’s never a dull moment here,” said Dan Rossi, CEO of Humane Animal Rescue.

The alligators appear to be adjusting swimmingly after being removed from their old home on Baldwin Road.

“Apparently, a tenant was evicted and left these two pets behind. The landlord had contacted our officers to come and remove them from the residence,” said Emily Schaffer, Pittsburgh Public Safety PIO.

Humane animal rescue will be caring for them indefinitely.

“We’re an open door shelter, so of course we take any animal in need. They are in need so we will house them, we’ll evaluate them, we’re not exactly sure if the owners are looking for them so they may have the opportunity to come back and reclaim them,” said Rossi.

Veterinary technicians are not sure if the alligators are male or female, but said they appear healthy and somewhere between 1- and 5-years-old.

“It is legal to own them in the state of Pennsylvania, so we may adopt them out. We may transport them to another state and release them,” said Rossi.

Humane Animal Rescue recommends doing your research first if you consider having an alligator as a pet to make sure you can give it the proper care.