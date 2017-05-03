Get Marty: Family Trapped In Nightmare After Buying Home Online

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — When a struggling family bought a home sight unseen, they reached out to Get Marty.

The Cawley family found the home online, bought it and moved to New Kensington, all the way from Arizona.

“It can’t get worse,” says Carrie Cawley.

The family of six bought the house online, on a website called “Buy Here Pay Here” Homes. The looked at a few pictures, put a few hundred dollars down and bought the home without an inspection.

When they arrived at the home, they found it could not be lived in.

“It’s a nightmare. Animals have been going in and out of the house. The house is covered in feces. The basement foundation walls have totally collapsed. I feel angry, stupid and trapped,” says Carrie.

KDKA reached out to the company.

“I am a good man and deeply care about people,” Chuck Bates, of BHPH Homes, said in a statement. “We put many families into home ownership that have been turned away by banks and have been abused by landlords. We have never sold a house to someone that has not either viewed it themselves, or had someone else inspect it for them until the buyer you are working with now. Because of them, we will never do it again.”

Buy Here Pay Here took a look at the Cawley deal and agreed to take care of them.

BHPH Homes will refund all money the family has invested in the property. The company will also pay for moving expenses and motel charges. The family had to stay in a motel.

BHPH Homes says it took care of the family because it does not want the family or any customer to be unhappy.

Meanwhile, if you are buying a home you must have an inspector take a look.

