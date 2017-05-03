Riverhounds Get 1st Home Win Of Season, Defeat Harrisburg 1-0

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Riverhounds earned their first home win of the season, beating the Harrisburg City Islanders 1-0 Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The win improved the team’s record to 2-3-2.

The winning goal came from leading scorer Corey Hertzog, who headed home a wonderful cross from Kevin Kerr late in the second half. The two connected for a similar goal in the Hounds’ only other win of the season in Charleston in April.

The goal was Hertzog’s fourth of the season, which puts him near the league leaders in the USL.

The Hounds were playing with a man-advantage for a majority of the second half after Harrisburg defender Abass Mohammed was shown his second yellow card for a foul on Hertzog. Mohammed received his first yellow late in the first half and was ejected for his second offense in the 52nd minute.

The Hounds capitalized on the man-advantage with the Hertzog goal, but were under pressure for the last 15 minutes of the match after talking the lead. Pittsburgh goaltender Trey Mitchell was forced to make a couple real good saves late in the match to preserve the one-goal lead and earn the first shutout of the year for Pittsburgh

The Hounds look to build in the momentum from the win over Harrisburg when they host Toronto on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

