Custom-Made Menswear Store Downtown Popular Among Penguins Players

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins can’t wear their uniforms 24-hours a day.

When they want dress up, some of them have apparently found a Canadian company that opened its first American store right here in Pittsburgh.

“Surmesur” opened Downtown last year, selling custom-made shirts and suits, and among their customers, some familiar names.

“Fleury. Letang. We have Crosby that can come. Maatta as well,” said Vincent Theriault with a slight French accident.

He and his brother Francois Theriault are reluctant to drop names, but say they’re flattered some of the Pens have been in.

“Whenever they get out of the locker room, what’s going to be the little spark you’ll see? And that’s what we try to create with them,” said Francois.

The brothers are from Quebec and started their business in their basement six years ago. Now they have 14 stores.

And why Pittsburgh for their first store in the U.S.?

“We heard from a lot of clients that Pittsburgh needs this kind of concept and the response has been phenomenal,” said Francois.

There are a number of things that make this place different from what you might picture from a store selling custom-made menswear.

They brothers say they want it to be about the experience. And they have a high-tech display to help customers visualize what they’re ordering.

They showed KDKA a black and gold “Penguins Playoff” dress shirt that appeared on a tablet to float in the store.

The store looks sleek. They have 8,000 swatches to choose from, as well as collars and cuffs.

As for the store name: “Surmesur.” Francois says: “In French, it means ‘to measure,’ so custom menswear.”

But they don’t want the cost to be out of sight. Shirts start at $60 and suits at $375. Orders take a few weeks.

In addition to professional athletes, they say they’ve had all kinds of customers, some employees of high-tech companies, and even women who want their husbands to look sharp.

For more information on the store, visit: https://www.surmesur.com/en-ca