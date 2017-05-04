25-Year-Old Man Killed In Armstrong County Crash

VALLEY TWP. (KDKA) — A 25-year-old man was killed in an Armstrong County crash Thursday.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Route 85, just west of Rosenberger Road in Valley Township.
Jonathan T. McEntire was operating a 2005 Buick Century, headed west on State Route 85. He crossed a double yellow line, striking a liquid fertilizer truck.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The Buick did a 180 degree turn, striking an embankment where it came to final rest on the berm.
McEntire was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at ACMH Hospital.
The incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.