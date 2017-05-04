25-Year-Old Man Killed In Armstrong County Crash

May 4, 2017 7:23 PM
VALLEY TWP. (KDKA) — A 25-year-old man was killed in an Armstrong County crash Thursday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Route 85, just west of Rosenberger Road in Valley Township.

Jonathan T. McEntire was operating a 2005 Buick Century, headed west on State Route 85. He crossed a double yellow line, striking a liquid fertilizer truck.

The Buick did a 180 degree turn, striking an embankment where it came to final rest on the berm.

McEntire was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at ACMH Hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

