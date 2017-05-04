Sen. Bob Casey: Deported Mother, 5-Year-Old Son In Danger In Honduras

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sen. Bob Casey is lashing out against the Trump administration for deporting a Honduran mother and her 5-year-old son who he says are at risk of getting killed by gang members.

He unleashed a series of tweets on Wednesday, saying that the mother and child held at a detention center in Berks County were about to be sent back into danger, despite the child being eligible for relief.

Twitter: it’s urgent. I just found out that a young child & her mother who came to U.S. seeking refuge will be sent back to Honduras today. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

This mother & child are being held at a facility in Berks county & are being sent into danger despite the child being eligible for relief. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Here’s their story: the 5yr old’s mother witnessed the murder of her cousin in Honduras and was being pursued by gangs. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Targeted for death, this mother fled with her 5yr old child. The child is potentially eligible for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

This 5yr old and his mother aren’t ‘bad hombres.’ They aren’t in a gang, they’re running from death- vulnerable and scared. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Despite pleading with President Donald Trump to intervene, the woman and her son were put on a plane and deported.

“We are better than this. You have the power to help this child return to safety and to help the other families in a similar situation,” he wrote.

CNN reports Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said there’s more to the story.

He said the mother and son had exhausted their legal remedies. Their requests to stay in the United States were denied five or six times over the past two years, he said, mostly in proceedings that occurred during the Obama administration.

“You can’t pick and choose the laws that you obey,” Kelly said Thursday. “And I can’t pick and choose the laws that we’re by law required to enforce. … We had a court order to remove her and we did.”

Casey is working on finding a way to bring the woman and her son back to the United States.

