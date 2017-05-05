Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Away Free Frozen Coffee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Move over Unicorn Frappuccino, a simpler, more elegant coffee drink is set to sweep the nation this summer.
The best part? You’ll be able to try it out for free.
Dunkin’ Donuts recently announced that you can order any of its signature coffee drinks frozen. To kick the frozen phenomenon off right, the chain is going to be giving away 3.5-ounce cups of the drink from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 19, while supplies last.
The Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee is officially a permanent addition to the menu. You will also be able to customize it like you would a regular coffee, with flavors and milk.
