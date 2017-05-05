Man Barricades Himself Inside Ingram Home

INGRAM (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team surrounded a home in Ingram on Friday evening after a man barricaded himself inside.

It’s happening on Scotia Street, near Berry Street.

According to the Ingram Police chief, officers went to serve a warrant out of Bethel Park at the home and that’s when the man holed himself up inside.

Police set up a perimeter and are keeping neighbors far back for safety reasons.

What sounded like at least one possible flash bang could be heard going off in the distance.

Ingram and Bethel Park police, along with Allegheny County police and county SWAT remain on the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

