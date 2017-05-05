5,200 Pounds Of Meat Products Produced By Pa. Company Recalled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania company is recalling 5,260 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork products.
the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall after a positive test for E. coli on products that were produced by Marcho Farms, Inc. of Souderton, Montgomery County on April 11 and April 14, 2017.
Click this link for more details on the recall.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter