Mining Equipment Valued At $1 Million Stolen In Indiana County

BURRELL TWP. (KDKA) — State police say mining equipment valued at more than $1 million was stolen in Indiana County Thursday.
It happened at the Rosebud Mining Company along Route 22 in Burrell Township.
Police say someone stole 50 SCR bridges and 35 Firing Packages.
The materials are described as “essential pieces of machinery needed to operate heavy mining equipment.”
The total value of the stolen items is listed as $1,081,830.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call PSP Indiana at (724)-357-1960.
