Pittsburgh Marathon Events To Close Many Streets For Weekend

PITTSBURGH (AP) – About 40,000 runners will participate in the Pittsburgh Marathon or half marathon on Sunday, and those and other shorter events on Saturday will be closing several key roads downtown and elsewhere in the city.
The first road closure begins Friday on Boulevard of the Allies, which closes between Wood and Stanwix streets at noon. That’s so organizers can prepare a finish-line area for several activities related to the race.
Most of the other closures begin Saturday morning in preparation for a 5K race and other events, including a Kids Marathon one-mile run, that day.
The full and half-marathons will be run Sunday.
About 350,000 people are expected to watch the race at some point along the 26.2-mile course.
