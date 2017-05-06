16-Year-Old Boy Killed In Venango Co. Crash

VENANGO COUNTY (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a car crash in Venango County early Thursday morning.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. on Cornplanter Hill Road in Cornplanter Township.
According to state police, an 18-year-old man was driving south on the road when he lost control of the vehicle while going around a right-hand curve in the road. The vehicle traveled across the northbound lane and crashed into a ditch.
State police say the vehicle continued traveling south in the ditch until the driver’s side roof hit a tree on an embankment above the ditch. The impact crushed the roof into the driver’s seat and the rear seat.
A 16-year-old boy, of Rouseville, Pa., who was sitting in the rear seat on the driver’s side was fatally injured in the crash. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries. A 15-year-old male passenger suffered a suspected serious injury. One other passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was not injured.
State police say one passenger left the scene before police arrived, but he was found during the investigation.
