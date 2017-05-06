WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Death Penalty To Be Sought In Sword Killing Of Pregnant Wife

May 6, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Jackson Township, John Ziegler III, Killed With Sword

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors in central Pennsylvania say they will seek the death penalty in the case of a man accused of having killed his pregnant wife with a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old John Ziegler III is charged in York County with homicide in the deaths of 25-year-old Diana Ziegler and her unborn child in January in Jackson Township. Authorities said the victim was six months pregnant.

Officials said the defendant told investigators that he believed he was saving humanity from a global conspiracy involving what he called “hybrid humans.” Detectives said he expressed no anger toward his wife and said repeatedly that she didn’t deserve it.

Defense attorney Jay Abom called the case “tragic” but said he was disappointed by the decision considering what he called “the symptoms of very serious mental health issues.”

