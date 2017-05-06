WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Report: One Person Killed In Westmoreland Co. Crash

May 6, 2017
Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a car crash in Washington Township late Saturday morning.

The Tribune-Review reports it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Route 66 at Walker Road.

The driver of a compact car headed north drifted into the southbound lane and struck a tow truck.

The compact car driver was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The tow truck driver was not hurt.

Further details on the crash are not yet available.

