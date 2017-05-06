Pirates Send Taillon To DL With Groin Discomfort

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jameson Taillon has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Pittsburgh Pirates with groin discomfort.

The team announced the move Saturday, retroactive to Thursday.

The 25-year-old had his worst start of the season Wednesday at Cincinnati, allowing six runs in five innings in a loss. He is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts. The hard-throwing right-hander made his major league debut last season and went 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 18 starts.

Pittsburgh says this injury is not related to the hernia surgery he had in 2015 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Taillon was scheduled to start Monday night against the Dodgers at Los Angeles. Rookie right-hander Trevor Williams will take his place after going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six relief appearances.

The Pirates called up right-hander Josh Lindblom from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was 0-2 with a 2.50 ERA in five games, including four starts.

Taillon was the second pick in the 2010 draft, right after the Washington Nationals chose outfielder Bryce Harper.

