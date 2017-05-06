WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Harrison’s Single Gives Pirates 2-1 Win Over Brewers In 10

May 6, 2017 10:26 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, MLB, Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Josh Harrison singled home Gift Ngoepe with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ngoepe led off the inning with a single against Carlos Torres (1-3), advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third on pinch-hitter Jose Osuna’s fly ball. Harrison drove a ball over the head of right fielder Domingo Santana for his seventh career walk-off hit.

Tony Watson (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole and Milwaukee’s Matt Garza each allowed a run over seven innings.

Cole gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. He retired his last 10 batters.

