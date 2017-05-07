MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Videos | Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Thames Ends Home Run Drought As Brewers Beat Pirates 6-2

May 7, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, brewers, MLB, Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Eric Thames broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar also went deep for Milwaukee. Thames connected for a solo shot in the ninth inning off Johnny Barbato, his first homer in 10 games after hitting 11 in his first 20 games.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Thames, signed to a $16 million, three-year contract after playing in South Korea the past three seasons, had gone 4 for 27 in his last seven games. He previously played in the majors with Toronto and Seattle.

Zach Davies (3-2) won his third straight decision as the Brewers avoided being swept in the three-game series. He allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch