MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Live Stream | Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police Investigating Robbery At Squirrel Hill Eat’n Park

May 7, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Eat'n Park, Squirrel Hill

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — An Eat’n Park restaurant in Squirrel Hill was robbed early Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the restaurant in the 1800-block of Murray Avenue. Officers were called to the scene for a report of a robbery.

Police say the suspect walked into the restaurant shortly after it opened, walked into an employee office, and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at two employees. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue hooded coat with the hood up, black pants, and black boots. He also had on a ski mask, mirrored Aviator-style sunglasses, and black gloves.

He was last seen fleeing south down Murray Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this robbery should contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Robbery Unit.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch