Police Investigating Robbery At Squirrel Hill Eat’n Park

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — An Eat’n Park restaurant in Squirrel Hill was robbed early Sunday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. at the restaurant in the 1800-block of Murray Avenue. Officers were called to the scene for a report of a robbery.
Police say the suspect walked into the restaurant shortly after it opened, walked into an employee office, and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at two employees. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue hooded coat with the hood up, black pants, and black boots. He also had on a ski mask, mirrored Aviator-style sunglasses, and black gloves.
He was last seen fleeing south down Murray Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this robbery should contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Robbery Unit.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter