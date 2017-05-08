Pa. Delegate To GOP Convention Accused Of ‘Fat-Shaming’ Trump Spokesperson

HAMPTON (KDKA) — It’s a particularly ugly form of ridiculing people.

Last week, Mike McMullen of Hampton, an elected delegate to the 2016 Republican Presidential Convention, fat-shamed the local spokesperson for the Trump campaign.

Tricia Cunningham confirmed to KDKA political editor Jon Delano that she was the victim, and she said the action was political and unfounded, as she is a weight loss counselor and the author of The Reverse Diet.

McMullen, who took down his original Facebook post and did not return phone calls, originally posted: “This is what you don’t wear at a political rally. If you can’t fit into the dress, you don’t wear it.”

Cunningham said the photo was taken outside President Trump’s recent rally in Harrisburg.

Most on social media castigated McMullen.

“Disgusting. What a pig,” said one.

“How creepy is it that he’s taking pictures of women without their knowledge,” said another.

“Furthermore, the dress does fit her,” added a third.

Brian Crawford, co-founder of The Rivers Edge, said McMullen’s post cost him his weekly appearance as a conservative commentator on Crawford’s on-line streamed radio network.

“It was so inappropriate, and we were really disgusted,” said Crawford.

Crawford said he asked McMullen to apologize publicly.

“I said, are you willing to make an apology to this woman and admit that you were wrong, and he said no, he wasn’t going to do that.”

“If you can’t even apologize for something so horrendous as that, you have no place on these net waves, as I call them,” said Crawford.

KDKA reached out multiple times to McMullen. So far, no response.

Late on Monday, Cunningham told KDKA that she is exploring a lawsuit against McMullen for defamation.