City Officials To Begin Distribution Of Free Water Filters

May 8, 2017 7:41 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City of Pittsburgh residents will begin receiving their free water filters this week.

The filters are part of Mayor Bill Peduto’s plan to reduce high levels of lead detected in some of the city’s water supply.

Residents are also eligible for free lead testing kits.

Expectant mothers and families with children, ages 6 and younger, will get the filters first.

The filters are being handed out at fire stations throughout the city, and are being financed by a half a million dollar donation by Peoples Gas and $250,000 each from the city and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

So far, 6,000 residents have requested the filters.

Officials say the filters and lead testing kits are just a short-term fix. Long-term, they say the aging service lines need to be replaced.

