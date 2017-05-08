PWSA Outage Causes Discolored Water For Some Customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority had a power outage this morning at its Bruecken pump station.
It caused a temporary pump outage, so some residents may notice that their water is slightly discolored for a few hours.
The water is safe to drink, but officials say that if you notice your water is discolored, you should run the tap until it turns clear.
You should also avoid doing laundry until you notice your water is back to normal, so you don’t stain your clothing in the wash.
