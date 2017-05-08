MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

County Official Due In Court In Theft, Election Fraud Case

May 8, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: election fraud, Justin Dunkelberger, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, Theft

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) – A central Pennsylvania official accused of stealing from a memorial scholarship fund to pay for his political campaign is due in court.

Justin Dunkelberger was arrested in February on charges of theft and election fraud. WKOK-AM reports that jury selection is scheduled for Monday.

He is accused of taking $12,000 meant for a scholarship fund established in memory of a high school wrestling coach.

Prosecutors say he used some of that money to fund his campaign for Northumberland County prothonotary. He was elected to the office that oversees filing of many civil records in 2014 and became well-known for posting photos of people with overdue court fines on billboards.

He has not resigned the position.

