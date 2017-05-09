By Janelle Sheetz You’ve booked the caterer, picked out a florist, and found your photographer — but where to take pictures? Your wedding photos will capture one of the happiest, most exciting days of your life, and although they’ll be beautiful no matter what, Pittsburgh has some great spots to make them even better. Whether you’re looking for a classic setting like columns or staircases or something more outdoorsy or even Pittsburgh’s iconic skyline and bridges, here are some of the best places to take wedding pictures in Pittsburgh — and maybe even some ideas about a venue.

Carnegie Mellon

4400 Fifth Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 268-3212

www.chem.cmu.edu A college campus may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think wedding pictures, but Carnegie Mellon University’s beautiful columns and stairs at the Mellon Institute on Fifth Ave. provide a great, classic backdrop. Inspired by the architecture of ancient Greece, the columns provide for a setting that has a little bit of drama combined with elegance and lead to some great, timeless pictures — especially for large group pictures, like your bridal party.

Carnegie Museum

4400 Forbes Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 622-3131

www.carnegiemuseums.org Like a university, a museum might not be the first location one considers for wedding pictures, but the Carnegie Museum in Oakland has some beautiful options, although you will have to pay the museum admission to take advantage of them. Try the Grand Staircase — which lives up to its name — the Hall of Architecture, or the elegant Hall of Sculpture. If you’d rather stay outside, try the Sculpture Garden, which looks especially romantic when it’s lit up at night. And if you’re still looking for a venue, the museum is a great option, giving you access to these great spots and others throughout the museum.

Phipps Conservatory And Botanical Gardens

1 Schenley Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 622-6914

www.phipps.conservatory.org Phipps’ gorgeous, unique architecture makes the building itself a fantastic choice for wedding pictures, and the grounds can provide some great shots with the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning in Oakland in the background. If you pay for admission — or if you have a membership or even have your wedding there — you’ll have plenty of great photo ops with the conservatory’s collection of plants and flowers, not to mention the inside architecture. Related: Best Places To Take Your Holiday Photos In Pittsburgh

Mt. Washington Overlook

Grandview Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15211 Show off your Pittsburgh pride on your wedding day by incorporating the city skyline into your photos. Head up to Mt. Washington’s overlooks for some great shots with the city behind you — and as an added bonus, take the incline up for some unique photos in there, too. Of course, Mt. Washington isn’t the only spot that will give you beautiful city views. You can also try the path along the North Shore, Station Square, or even inside PNC Park, and each will give you a different viewpoint.