Market District Recipes: New Twists On Old Favorites

Giant Eagle Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to show off some delicious twists on retro dishes!

Tasso Cheddar Biscuits

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Makes: 15

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cup flour

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

½ cup unsalted butter, cold

½ cup tasso ham, finely diced

½ lb cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°.

In a bowl, mix together the first 4 ingredients. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients until you have pea-sized pieces. Mix in the tasso ham and 2/3 of the cheddar cheese. Add the buttermilk to the mixture and mix lightly until incorporated. Using a spoon, drop the biscuits onto a lightly greased baking sheet and top with the remaining cheddar cheese. Cook until golden brown.

Zippy Deviled Eggs

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Makes: 24 halves

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

2-4 tbsp chicken broth

2 tbsp whole grain mustard

2 tsp chives, snipped

Salt and pepper to taste

Topping options:

Tasso ham, cooked crisp prosciutto, cut into thirds, smoked Salmon, cut in halves

Directions:

In a large saucepan, cover the eggs with cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from the heat and let the eggs stand in the hot water for 10 minutes. Transfer the eggs to an ice water bath until chilled, about 5 minutes.

In a medium bowl, mix the 2 tbsp of broth and mustard together. Peel the eggs and halve them lengthwise. Add the yolks to the bowl, mix until smooth and season with salt and pepper. If the mixture is too thick add more broth.

Set the egg whites on a serving platter. Scrape the egg yolk mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip and pipe the filling into the whites; alternatively, spoon in the filling with a teaspoon. Top each egg with the desired toppings; sprinkle with the chives and serve.

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Makes: 20

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 oz Spanish chorizo, casing removed

20 Medjool dates, pitted

10 slices Market District™ bacon, cut in half

Directions:

Cut the chorizo lengthwise into quarters. Then cut each strip into 5 small chunks (There should be a total of 20 pieces of chorizo.)

Tuck a piece of chorizo into each date and pinch the dates closed. Wrap a strip of bacon around each date.

Place the wrapped dates in a large skillet, seam sides down, and cook, turning, until the bacon is browned on all sides. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.

Crispy Fried Chicken Livers

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 20 minutes (not including marinating overnight)

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cup buttermilk

¼ cup hot sauce

1 lb chicken livers, cleaned

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 ½ tbsp gochujang chile paste

2 cups flour

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp pepper

¾ tsp granulated garlic

1 ½ tsp salt

Canola oil for frying

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the hot sauce. Add the chicken livers and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the gochujang chile paste; refrigerate.

In a bowl, mix the flour, the cayenne, black pepper, garlic and salt.

Remove the livers from the buttermilk, then dredge them in the seasoned flour.

Heat 2 inches of oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Cook the livers in batches, turning once, until just cooked, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a rack or drain on paper towels and season lightly with salt. Serve hot, with the gochujang mayonnaise.