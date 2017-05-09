PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

May 9, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

