PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

TV Cabinet Topples, Injures 5-Year-Old Girl In New Kensington

May 10, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: New Kensington, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A girl has been taken to the hospital after a television cabinet toppled onto her in New Kensington.

According to officials at the scene, the incident happened in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue around 2 p.m.

Five kids were believed to have been playing outside when the television cabinet fell on a 5-year-old girl’s leg.

A woman walking by heard the girl screaming and ran to help.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, but she was conscious and alert at the time.

It is believed that a man inside the home was supposed to be watching the children. However, he may have been asleep at the time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch