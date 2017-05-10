TV Cabinet Topples, Injures 5-Year-Old Girl In New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A girl has been taken to the hospital after a television cabinet toppled onto her in New Kensington.

According to officials at the scene, the incident happened in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue around 2 p.m.

Five kids were believed to have been playing outside when the television cabinet fell on a 5-year-old girl’s leg.

A woman walking by heard the girl screaming and ran to help.

Solid wood entertainment center falls on five-year-old in you can. Individual who supposed to be watching the child and 4 others was asleep pic.twitter.com/ad3wONLeHb — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) May 10, 2017

The girl was taken to a local hospital, but she was conscious and alert at the time.

It is believed that a man inside the home was supposed to be watching the children. However, he may have been asleep at the time.

