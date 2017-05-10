PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Multiple Reports Of Teens Being Groped Under Investigation In Rochester

May 10, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Beaver County, Rochester

ROCHESTER (KDKA) – Police are investigating after three teenage girls reported being groped in Beaver County.

According to the Beaver County Times, the incidents happened in Rochester from April 7 through May 8.

All three victims are 16 years of age.

The first incident happened near a Sheetz on April 7, the second happened on Rhode Island Avenue on April 29, and the third happened Monday as a girl was walking to her school.

In all three incidents, the suspect was described as being a heavy-set black male. He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and is about 6-feet-2-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rochester Police at (724)-775-1100.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch