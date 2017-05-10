Multiple Reports Of Teens Being Groped Under Investigation In Rochester

ROCHESTER (KDKA) – Police are investigating after three teenage girls reported being groped in Beaver County.
According to the Beaver County Times, the incidents happened in Rochester from April 7 through May 8.
All three victims are 16 years of age.
The first incident happened near a Sheetz on April 7, the second happened on Rhode Island Avenue on April 29, and the third happened Monday as a girl was walking to her school.
In all three incidents, the suspect was described as being a heavy-set black male. He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and is about 6-feet-2-inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rochester Police at (724)-775-1100.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter