Exciting Events Planned For Summer In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If Spring has sprung, can Summer be far behind?

VisitPittsburgh isn’t willing to wait. Promotion group president Craig Davis offered a hint of what’s to come at a “Summer Spotlight” event at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown.

“One of the big events is the Regatta.”

Which once again will host the crowd pleasing Flugtag event. Competitors urge their offbeat “flying machines” to soar as far as they can, before they splash into the welcoming waters of the Ohio.

“There are a lot of different conferences and conventions,” Davis continued. “Later on this month, East Coast Volleyball returns, which is a women’s volleyball tournament, which takes place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. We’ll be having four thousand volleyball players here.”

VisitPittsburgh is also happy to announce that almost every vendor is back for the Farmers Market in Market Square – which, coincidentally, opened for the season on Thursday, the same day as the conference.

The dog days, as well as wolf and tiger days, of summer bring us the “Furries,” who spend lots of money on hotels and restaurants. And the Deutschtown neighborhood will host its fifth annual music festival in mid-July.

“200 bands at multiple locations throughout the Deutschland section of the North Side,” says John Graf, owner of he Priory hotel and banquet center. “It’s really, really a fun time. And it’s completely free.”

And Craig Davis says it doesn’t hurt that the Penguins have entered the third round of the playoffs.

“Last year, the entire playoff run of the Penguins netted us about $50 million.”

So, whether you like hockey or not, all together now: “Let’s go Pens!”