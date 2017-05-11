Penguins Release Schedule For Eastern Conference Final

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will open the Eastern Conference Final Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators.
The schedule for the series was released early Thursday morning, just hours after the Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals in a Game 7 to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Penguins and Senators will face off in Game 1, Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.
Game 2 will be held Monday night, before the best-of-seven series shifts to Ottawa for Game 3 on Wednesday.
The Penguins are in the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight year. Last year, the Penguins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games, on their way to winning the Stanley Cup.
Here’s the complete schedule:
- Game 1 – Saturday, May 13 – 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 2 – Monday, May 15, – 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 3 – Wednesday, May 17 – 8 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre
- Game 4 – Friday, May 19 – 8 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre
- *Game 5 – Sunday, May 21 – 3 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- *Game 6 – Tuesday, May 23 – 8 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre
- *Game 7 – Thursday, May 25 – 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
*Denotes if necessary