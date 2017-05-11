New Penguins Rally Towels Prepared For Eastern Conference Final

May 11, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Pro Towels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A huge batch of rally towels are being prepared for fans as the Pittsburgh Penguins work to repeat last year’s success.

Pro Towels, headquartered in Pittsburgh, began production of 36,000 new yellow towels Wednesday night at 10:15 p.m. so they could be ready when the Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

towels2 New Penguins Rally Towels Prepared For Eastern Conference Final

Photo: Jennifer Gambrell

towels New Penguins Rally Towels Prepared For Eastern Conference Final

Photo: Jennifer Gambrell

No doubt, fans will be proudly waving the towels when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

The towels will be handed out to fans at the game.

