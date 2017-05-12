EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Senators | Series Schedule | More Penguins News

Don’t Call Me Caitlyn: Baby Name Plunges In Popularity

May 12, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Caitlyn Jenner

WASHINGTON (AP) – The popularity of the name Caitlyn has plummeted more than any other baby name, a year after Caitlyn Jenner announced her new name and gender.

In fact, Social Security’s annual list of the most popular baby names shows that the four names that dropped the most were all variations of the same name: Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn.

Each year, the Social Security Administration releases the top 1,000 baby names.

Emma was the top baby name for girls for the third year in a row last year. It was followed by Olivia, Ava, Sophia and Isabella.

Noah was the top baby name for boys for the fourth year in a row. It was followed by Liam, William, Mason and James.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch