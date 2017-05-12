Mother & Daughter Reunite With Mysterious ‘Lady In Red Dress’ Who Helped Them After Accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charmelle Glover and her daughter, Shyann, were driving through Oakland when they and another car collided.

“All I saw was her face hit off the airbag and glass flying everywhere,” said Shyann, a high school senior. “It was like really scary to us.”

Shyann tried to get out to help her mom, but, “I just ended up falling to the ground,” said Shyann.

Her mom, Charmelle, said, “I wasn’t able to get to her. I was a little bit dazed.”

That’s when the woman in the red dress appeared.

“I asked her can you please check on my daughter and that’s what she did,” said Charmelle. “She just kept going back and forth and back and forth.”

Shyann said, “I just remember this like lady with the red dress. All I saw was just her legs and the lower part of her dress.”

The woman told them to stay calm and that help was on the way.

“I’m very grateful because if she didn’t show up or anything, you never know, someone could have like hit me ‘cause I was actually on the ground,” said Shyann.

But once paramedics showed up, the woman disappeared.

“Leaving the ER, I told my daughter, ‘This lady in the red dress who helped me,’ I said, ‘I didn’t even get a chance to say thank you,'” said Charmelle.

But in addition to the dress, Charmelle remembered seeing a UPMC employee badge.

Charmelle also works for UPMC as an administrative assistant, so she put a request on a company website to find the woman in the red.

One thing led to another, and recently, mother and daughter had a chance to thank the woman in red.

Charmelle and Shyann walked into a conference room on the UPMC Oakland campus and gave Katie Clark a big hug.

“Thank you. Thank you for helping my daughter,” said Charmelle.

To which Katie answered, “Of course. Glad I could be there.”

Charmelle presented Katie with a plant.

Katie is a UPMC lab manager. On the day the three were reunited, she wore a red cardigan instead of a red dress.

And as for the morning of the crash, Katie remembers walking outside, and, “I heard someone screaming for help,” she said.

She saw Shyann on the pavement and ran out to help, going back and forth between mother and daughter.

She remembers what Shyann told her: “She was like, ‘I’m worried about my mom,’ so I went on the other side and talked to Charmelle for a while.”

Katie didn’t think she did a lot, but Charmelle and Shyann say what she did meant a lot during a time when they needed help.

“I just want to say thank you for helping us out,” said Charmelle.

Mother and daughter suffered some bumps and bruises but are doing just fine after the accident.