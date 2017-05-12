Cases Of Lyme Disease Continue To Increase Throughout Pennsylvania

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Tick-borne infections are on the rise in Pennsylvania and doctors continue to disagree over treatment.

The Courier Times reports that cases of Lyme disease in the Commonwealth have almost tripled between 2011 and 2016.

The disease carries a broad range of symptoms that include joint issues, digestive problems and fatigue.

The two leaders in treatment, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, agree that antibiotics should be used.

However, arguments flare up over exactly how patients are treated.

Doctors disagree about how long patients should be treated. Some doctors even call into question if people are being misdiagnosed because symptoms of the disease are similar to other illnesses.

Advocates in the state hope to unite support groups and spread awareness.

