Northbound Route 65 Closed Until Next Week After Truck Strike

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A Beaver County emergency official says Northbound Route 65 in Ambridge will remain closed until next week.
Both lanes were closed after a tree service truck with an extended boom hit the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge while going under it on Route 65 on Tuesday afternoon.
The bridge appears fine, but the impact was on the superstructure protecting the main waterline that comes across the river attached to the bridge and serves about 28,000 customers in Ambridge, Harmony, Economy, Baden, Edgeworth and New Sewickley.
The steel superstructure was bent and the entire structure and pipe moved a couple of inches. There has been no breach to the waterline, and Ambridge Water is currently pumping to fill the water tanks on the Ambridge side of the river in case they have to shut it down for repairs. Engineers will make that determination in the morning.
PennDOT has posted the following detour:
- From northbound Route 65, turn right onto Route 989 (8th Street)
- Turn left onto Duss Avenue (roadway becomes Route 2001)
- Turn left onto Logan Lane
- Turn right onto Route 65
- End detour
Southbound 65 traffic is not impacted and remains open.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter