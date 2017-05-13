Williams Has Strong Start, Pirates Snap 6-Game Skid

PHOENIX (AP) – Trevor Williams pitched five strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Nick Ahmed homered twice for the Diamondbacks, the second to make it a one-run game in the ninth. It was Ahmed’s first career multihomer game.

Williams (2-2), in his second start since taking the rotation spot vacated when Jameson Taillon left to begin treatment for testicular cancer, gave up a run on four hits, striking out four and walking one.

Williams retired the last 12 batters he faced.

He had been hit hard for eight runs in three innings against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday night. But the only run he allowed Saturday was Ahmed’s leadoff homer in the second.

Taijuan Walker (3-3) gave up four runs, three earned, on eight hits in six innings.

