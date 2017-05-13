EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 1 Preview | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Wilkes-Barre Man Charged For Allegedly Defecating On Church Steps

May 13, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Disorderly Conduct, James Russell, Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (KDKA) — Wilkes-Barre City Police say a man is facing charges for allegedly defecating on church steps.

It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on North Main Street.

According to police, someone called 911 and reported that there was a man on the steps of a church with his pants down. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect was not there, but the witness provided a description of the man.

A man matching the description was located nearby. The man was later identified as 47-year-old James Russell, of Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Russell was eating strawberries from a large container while they were talking to him. Russell denied removing his pants on the church steps, and police allowed him to leave.

Officers returned to the church and spoke to additional witnesses. Police say a witness told officers the suspect “pooped on the steps.” Police say they then saw human feces surrounded by half-eaten strawberries on the top step.

Russell is facing disorderly conduct charges.

