SWAT Called After Carrick Shooting

May 14, 2017 1:03 PM
Carrick, Shooting, SWAT Situation

CARRICK (KDKA) — A shooting on Brownsville Road escalated into a SWAT situation Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around noon near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Wynoka Street in front of the Shop ‘n Save.

According to Pittsburgh public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler, SWAT teams were being called to the scene around 1 p.m. Police believe the shooter may be in a nearby building.

One person was reportedly shot in the chest.

The investigation is ongoing.

