Mt. Lebanon Graduate Makes MLB Debut With Chicago Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP/KDKA) – The Chicago Cubs bought the contract of Ian Happ from Triple-A Iowa and put the outfielder in the starting lineup against St. Louis for his major league debut Saturday.

Chicago is short on outfielders, and Happ got the start in right field.

And if making his MLB debut wasn’t special enough on its own, Happ ended up hitting a home run in the seventh inning.

The Cubs ultimately fell to the Cardinals 5-3.

Saturday night, Happ thanked everyone for the support and well wishes on Twitter, saying the day was “overwhelming.”

The support from everyone today has been overwhelming! Thank you for all of the well wishes! Let's get a W tomorrow #GoCubsGo @Cubs — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) May 14, 2017

The Pittsburgh native graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 2012 and went on to the University of Cincinnati. He was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2015, taken No. 9 overall by the Cubs.

Happ is hitting .298 with nine home runs and 25 RBI in 26 games with Iowa.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)