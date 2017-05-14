EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Penguins Lose Game 1  | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Southwest Flight From Orlando To Pittsburgh Diverted To Allegheny County Airport

May 14, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County Airport, Orlando, Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to Pittsburgh had to be diverted to the Allegheny County Airport Sunday afternoon.

The airline tells KDKA the plane was low on fuel.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Captain in command declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers to use the alternate airport,” a statement reads, in part.

Southwest says 143 customers were put on their way to Pittsburgh or to catch other flights to connecting destinations.

No injuries were reported.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch