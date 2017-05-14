Southwest Flight From Orlando To Pittsburgh Diverted To Allegheny County Airport

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to Pittsburgh had to be diverted to the Allegheny County Airport Sunday afternoon.
The airline tells KDKA the plane was low on fuel.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Captain in command declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers to use the alternate airport,” a statement reads, in part.
Southwest says 143 customers were put on their way to Pittsburgh or to catch other flights to connecting destinations.
No injuries were reported.
