Police: Intoxicated 17-Year-Old Assaults State Trooper

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are facing charges after an incident with state troopers at a Summit Township hotel early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Solstice Inn on Oliver Road.

Police were called to the scene after hotel staff reported some intoxicated and disorderly guests.

On the second floor of the hotel, state troopers found a 21-year-old man standing shirtless in the hallway. Troopers say he was intoxicated. As the troopers approached the man, they said they heard a disturbance inside a hotel room, where there were more intoxicated males.

According to state police, the 21-year-old man was unruly, would not cooperate and started to fight with the troopers, and a 17-year-old boy assaulted a trooper who was trying to gain control of the 21-year-old.

The 21-year-old man and the 17-year-old boy were sent to a local hospital for evaluation. State police say there were drugs, drug paraphernalia and alcohol in the hotel room.

One state trooper sustained a head laceration during the incident. The trooper has been treated and released.

The 21-year-old man and the 17-year-old boy have not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

