Fire Officials: 7 People Killed In Fire At Ohio Home

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A fire chief says seven people have died in a northeast Ohio house fire.
Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker didn’t say how many of the dead are children or adults. He spoke at a news conference outside the home in Akron, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
Neighbors and a relative have said there were children inside the home where a fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Tucker says the Akron Fire Department is working with the state fire marshal’s office and Akron police to determine the cause of the blaze. A fire marshal’s official says investigators have collected evidence.
The fire occurred just a block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire investigated as a possible arson.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)