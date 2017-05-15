Pennsylvania Man Found Dead, Pinned Under Lawnmower In Creek

BROGUE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been found dead, pinned beneath a lawnmower in a creek.
York County authorities say the man had been riding the mower before he was found unresponsive about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Chanceford Township. That’s about 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) southeast of Harrisburg.
County Coroner Pamela Gray says the man was mowing on his property before he was found dead.
The coroner planned to release the man’s name later Monday, after his relatives were notified. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
The Pennsylvania State Police are also investigating.
