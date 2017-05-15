Kids On Overturned Bus Were Headed From Pa. To D.C.

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) – The Latest on an overturned bus on Interstate 95 (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Authorities say a group of 26 school children from Pennsylvania was headed to Washington, D.C., on a field trip when their bus overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said the bus overturned at least once Monday morning near Havre de Grace. Police say one child and one adult were flown to hospitals and others are being taken to hospitals by ambulance. No deaths have been reported. Three chaperones and a driver were also on the bus.

Shipley says a car was involved in the crash in some way, and the driver is being interviewed. He says a group of Philadelphia police recruits was on a commercial bus behind the bus that crashed and stopped to help.

Media outlets report that the bus was operated by Phoenixville, Pennsylvania-based charter company Werner Coach.

___

11:50 a.m.

Maryland State Police say 26 children were on board a bus that overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.

Police said in a tweet that one child and one adult were flown to hospitals Monday morning after the bus overturned in the Havre de Grace area. No deaths have been reported. Three chaperones and a driver were also on the bus.

Police say some of the injured were taken by ambulance to area hospitals and others are still on the scene being examined. Police did not give details of the patients’ conditions, but the Susquehanna Hose Company tweeted that two critically injured patients were flown to hospitals.

Police say the cause of the crash isn’t yet known. They say a car was involved, and the driver is being interviewed.

Southbound I-95 is expected to remain closed into the afternoon.

___

11:10 a.m.

A local fire company says more than 25 people are injured after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.

The Susquehanna Hose Company tweets that more than 25 people were injured when the bus overturned in the Havre de Grace area on Monday morning. The company says two critically injured patients were flown to hospitals.

Video from the scene shows a person on a stretcher being wheeled away from the overturned bus to a waiting medevac helicopter and other patients being carried to ambulances. There’s damage to the hill and guardrail on the right side of the highway.

At least two other buses and cars are stopped near the overturned white bus with no apparent markings.

The highway was stopped in both directions while helicopters landed, but northbound traffic is flowing again.

___

10:45 a.m.

Authorities say a bus has overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland and several people are injured.

Cpl. Tyler Allaband of the Maryland State Police said by telephone that the bus overturned in the southbound lanes of the highway on Monday near the exit for Havre de Grace. He says several people are injured, but he did not know how many people or the extent of their injuries.

Video from the scene shows a person on a stretcher being wheeled away from the overturned bus to a waiting medevac helicopter and others being carried to ambulances. There’s damage to the hill and guardrail on the right side of the highway.

At least two other buses and other cars are stopped near the overturned long, white bus with no apparent markings.

