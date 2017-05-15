Pa. Man Charged With Beating 87-Year-Old Mom With Cane On Mother’s Day

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man beat his 87-year-old mother and 64-year-old sister with a cane on Mother’s Day after woke him up from a drunken slumber in his vehicle.
Fifty-eight-year-old Richard Ward, of Plum, was arraigned early Monday on charges including aggravate assault and public drunkenness.
Murrysville police say he was parked outside his mother’s residence when Linda Ward and her mother, Margaret, tried to wake him up about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police say Richard Ward woke up angrily and took a cane from his sister, before knocking her down, then beating her and her mother with it.
Witnesses say Ward refused to stop the beating until he was restrained by others until police could arrive. Both women were treated at Forbes Hospital.
Ward remained jailed Monday and his attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages.
