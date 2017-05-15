EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Report: Pitt OL Bookser Arrested, Charged With DUI

May 15, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Alex Bookser, College Football, Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt offensive lineman Alex Bookser was arrested by campus police Sunday.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to drive at a safe speed, failure to obey stop signs or yield signs and operating a vehicle without an official certificate.

Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement:

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more. 

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch