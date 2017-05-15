Report: Pitt OL Bookser Arrested, Charged With DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt offensive lineman Alex Bookser was arrested by campus police Sunday.
According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to drive at a safe speed, failure to obey stop signs or yield signs and operating a vehicle without an official certificate.
Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement:
Statement from #Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi on the arrest of RG Alex Bookser: pic.twitter.com/iW0kkuMufp
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.
